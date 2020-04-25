Ekos Partners with DoorDash to Offer New Customers 1 Free Week of Deliveries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In response to widespread taproom, tasting room and restaurant shutdowns, craft producers have found creative ways to get products into the hands of consumers with curbside pickup, online orders and local delivery. All are great ways to drive sales during this difficult time, but tactics like delivery can be time-consuming for short-staffed operations.

To make it easier for breweries, cideries and wineries to facilitate local deliveries, Ekos is partnering with DoorDash, the nation’s leading on-demand local logistics platform that connects customers with their favorite local businesses, to power their deliveries using DoorDash Drive. As an exclusive offer, any existing Ekos customer who signs up will receive one free week of deliveries with the platform.

DoorDash Drive is a white-label fulfillment platform that allows businesses to request a driver anytime, track orders, streamline delivery costs and drive incremental orders. Craft businesses can use DoorDash in conjunction with the many ways they are selling products – an online store, over the phone or via Instagram. Once a sale is made, a business user can utilize the DoorDash Drive platform to make the delivery happen quickly and reliably.

“During this time, Ekos is focused on things we can do – both big and small – to help our customers,” said Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. “We’re excited to partner with DoorDash to provide another option for local deliveries, which can free up valuable staff resources while still maximizing sales opportunities.”

“Our partnership with Ekos deepens our focus and commitment to better serving local communities, including our customers and merchant partners beyond restaurant delivery,” said Casey North, vice president of DoorDash Drive.

Ekos users who want to sign up for a free week of deliveries with DoorDash should visit the Ekos partnerships page to learn more.

For More Information: goekos.com/blog/ekos-doordash-offer-new-customers-free-week-of-deliveries