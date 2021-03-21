Ekos Launches Craftlab, a Website for Independent Beverage Producers and Business Owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ekos, the leading business management software for beer, wine and cider producers, launched a new website — Craftlab. The site features educational content and best practices about the craft of making beverages and how to run a business, written by industry experts and enthusiasts.

Starting a small business is a serious undertaking that comes with a lot of risks — 45% of small businesses fail within the first five years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And when it comes to beer, wine and cider businesses, the number of closures has been growing each year. While the passion for making beverages is in abundance, there is an opportunity for better education around what it takes to run and grow a successful small- or medium-sized business.

Craftlab was created for just that purpose: to be the go-to source for everything a beverage producer needs to know to operate their business more efficiently and prepare for growth. Ekos is bringing together industry thought leaders including CPAs and accountants; beer, wine and cider producers; business owners and industry analysts to create educational content for the site. Topics covered include inventory management, product development, marketing strategies, financial best practices and how to hire and retain employees.

“We want every single independent beverage business — from craft breweries to family wineries and everything in between — to grow and succeed. While Ekos is a trusted resource that makes many parts of making beer, cider and wine easier, we know that there is so much more to success beyond what our software provides,” said Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. “With our years of industry experience plus the knowledge of our partners, we created Craftlab to give business owners who care about their craft the industry-specific advice and best practices they need to grow.”

Through conversations with thousands of business owners, Ekos identified a need for business management resources tailored to beverage producers and owners. Craftlab is not a promotional site for Ekos; it exists to serve the needs of the beverage industry with actionable best practices and insights.

To get regular updates on Craftlab and new content, visit www.goekos.com/craftlab

