Ekos Announces Discounts for Customers to Sell Products Online

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With stay at home orders in effect in more than 38 states, taprooms, tasting rooms and restaurants across the country are looking for new ways to drive revenue. For alcohol producers, online sales provide a new opportunity to reach customers and to make pickup and local delivery easier.

To help its customers during this difficult time, Ekos — the leader in business management software for independent craft makers — has partnered with five companies that provide ecommerce capabilities and storefronts for online sales. Ekos negotiated significant incentives with these partners to lessen the financial impact on current brewery, cidery and winery customers.

“Community is at the heart of what we do at Ekos. We exist to help our customers manage their operations with ease so they can focus on what they do best, even during challenging times,” said Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. “We believe ecommerce is a great way to drive revenue while taprooms and tasting rooms are closed, but we also think it will be an important part of our customers’ businesses for years to come.”

Ekos has partnered with five leading tech companies who offer solutions for online sales of beer, wine, cider and more:

Craftpeak is passionate about helping breweries sell their beer online. Their online stores and reporting tools can be launched quickly and are designed to help breweries manage a variety of pickup, local delivery, and shipping fulfillment options. Ekos customers who sign up with Craftpeak will get $40 off their next month of Ekos, plus additional discounts based on sales over the next three months.

GoTab provides a service that allows customers to schedule direct delivery and curbside pickup with no app to install — simply link to it on your site or display a QR code outside your facility. GoTab will reimburse new users for their next month Ekos subscription (up to $350) after 150 transactions. Get furloughed employees delivering.

VineSpring is a membership-focused ecommerce solution built for the beverage alcohol industry. Providing subscription management tools, VineSpring simplifies commerce so craft producers can improve their customer’s lifetime value. VineSpring is proud to offer Ekos customers their first month free.

Square allows businesses to quickly and easily get started selling online, ship orders to customers, and offer curbside pickup or local delivery. The free version allows selling of unlimited products, Instagram and Pinterest integration, and automatic inventory, order, and item sync for Square POS users. Monthly fees for local delivery will be waived through June 30, 2020.

Arryved, a POS system for craft taprooms and brewpubs, is offering online storefronts for to-go and delivery. Setup is easy — the Arryved team builds out your storefront for you to get you up and running right away. The storefront also syncs with Arryved’s POS and in-depth dashboard/reporting tools. There are no upfront or ongoing subscription fees.

To learn more about the partners and discounts for Ekos customers, please visit https://mailchi.mp/goekos.com/ecommerce-partnerships.

For more information: https://mailchi.mp/goekos.com/ecommerce-partnerships