EGC Group’s Craft Beverage, First Sip Brew Box, and Hoot Design Studio Launch ‘Make Peace Not War’ Beer Packaging Campaign

Three creative teams from across the craft brew industry have come together to launch a special world peace campaign that spreads a universal message of hope through, of all things, beer labels! “Make Peace Not War” is a customizable beer label design that local craft breweries can adopt for use with their own beverages – while raising much-needed funds for Ukraine relief efforts.

The unique campaign is a collaborative effort between EGC Group’s Craft Beverage Division, First Sip Brew Box, and Hoot Design Studio.

Starting March 16, craft breweries across the country are invited to customize the Make Peace Not War label template, a design conceived and produced by Jen Borror, an award winning illustration artist and graphic designer who solely owns Hoot Design Studio in York, PA. Brewers are invited to add the name of the beer, logo, and beer style to the label and then distribute their product as a special limited edition selection.

“I felt so helpless sitting on my couch the day after Russia invaded Ukraine,” explains Jen Borror, who came up with the idea for the campaign. “I knew I had to do something, so I posted a design to my Instagram account and the response was tremendous and encouraging. From there it just took off.”

Temporary use of the copyrighted label is entirely free. Since this is a no-recipe collaboration, breweries can use the label art on any of their existing brews and are be able to add their logo and beer name. All the campaign organizers ask is that the craft brewery that uses the design donates at least 10% of their sales proceeds from the Make Peace Not War beer to a charity that’s providing relief to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

Dennis and Sammie Guy, co-founders of First Sip Brew Box, a monthly subscription box for the ultimate craft beer enthusiasts, saw Jen Borror’s label art and wanted to get involved. “Inspired by Jen’s label, we designed an exclusive Make Peace Not War First Sip Brew Box,” said Dennis Guy. “It’s a limited edition run for those beer lovers who want to support the cause even further.”

To order the exclusive brew box visit the link below.

Jackie DiBella-Curry, account manager of EGC Group’s Craft Beverage Division and Co-founder of the Craft Beer Marketing Awards, also saw the power and impact the beer label could have and got to work promoting the campaign to the organization’s network of craft breweries.

“Beer has the power to bring people together,” said Jackie DiBella-Curry, “And while beer and art might not be able to save the world, we’re hoping breweries small and large will join forces and use this label to raise awareness about the importance of peace in our lives.”

Interested breweries are invited to register with the campaign and download the camera-ready label art by visiting the link below

About Hoot Design Studio

Jen Borror is an award winning illustration artist and graphic designer who solely owns and operates Hoot Design Studio located in York, PA. She’s worked in the advertising and marketing industry since 2004 and has a degree in graphic design. Her studio focuses on branding, illustration and design for the craft beer community. While Jen is an eternal ‘hoptimist’ she is looking to expand her design offering to other packaging designs and take on anything creative.

About First Sip Brew Box

First Sip Brew Box is Black Owned, Woman Owned, and Veteran Owned craft beer gear subscription box service founded by Dennis and Sammie Guy that ships throughout the US and to 7 countries and counting. First Sip Brew Box has been featured in Forbes, Esquire, Bloomberg, Cosmopolitan, Breweries in PA, CraftBeer.com, Next Pittsburgh, and Hop Culture. In 2020, First Sip Brew Box won an award for Best Storytelling video for the Craft Beer Marketing Awards.

About EGC Group

The EGC Group, a full-service integrated marketing and digital agency with offices in Long Island and Manhattan, NY, provides services in advertising, online marketing, web development, data analytics, integrated communications planning, and strategic consulting. EGC’s Craft Beverage Division works with breweries across the world as well as their suppliers. The client roster outside of beverage includes well-known brands such as Brother International, Canon, Kiss Products, and Supercuts, among others.

For More Information:

http://makepeacenotwarbeer.com/