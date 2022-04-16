Ecliptic Brewing to Release Two Japanese-style Rice Lagers as Part of Moon Room Series

PORTLAND, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing is excited to launch their next Moon Room Series beers – Japanese-style Rice Lager and Japanese-style Rice Lager with Jasmine – shipping April 20th in 16-ounce can four-packs and draft. The Moon Room Series features a collection of lager beer in celebration of Ecliptic opening its second location – The Moon Room – which is well setup for lagering.

The beers are brewed with pilsner malt and Adeena hops, as well as rice, which helps keep the beer light in color and body. The variant is finished with a considerable amount of jasmine, offering a floral nose and flavor. Says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “We’ve had a lot of interest in brewing a Rice Lager, and these fit in well to our Moon Room Series. Both beers are crisp, clean and finish dry and refreshing – a great springtime offering.”

Moon Room Series: Japanese-style Rice Lager and Japanese-style Rice Lager with Jasmine will be released in both draft and 16-ounce cans throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network beginning April 20th. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up-to-date details on potential release events.

About Moon Room Series: Japanese-style Rice Lager

Brewed with rice for a light body and dry finish, this pale lager is as crisp as it is delicate.

ABV: 4.8%

IBU: 15

About Moon Room Series: Japanese-style Rice Lager with Jasmine

Brewed with rice for a light body and dry finish, this pale lager is as crisp as it is delicate and finished with jasmine for a floral-infused essence.

ABV: 4.8%

IBU: 20

About the Moon Room Series

The 2022 Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room Series is our ode to all things lager beer.

Founded by our Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, in celebration of opening Ecliptic’s second location in Southeast Portland, in November 2021. The Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room is located at 930 SE Oak St.

Moon Room Series Release Schedule:

• February: Vienna Lager

• March: Märzen

• April: Japanese-style Rice Lager & Japanese-style Rice Lager with Jasmine

• May: Maibock

• July: Helles

• September: Oktoberfest

• November: Schwarzbier

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room –opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the Moon Room (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Hayden Beverage (Southern Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information:

https://eclipticbrewing.com