Ecliptic Brewing to Release Moon Room Series: Helles Lager

PORTLAND, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing is announcing the next release in their new Moon Room Series: Helles Lager. Shipping July 13th in 16-ounce can four-packs and draft, this is the sixth release in the series. The Moon Room Series features a collectionof lager beer in celebration of Ecliptic opening its second location – The MoonRoom – which is well setup for lagering.

Helles, which means “pale or bright”, is a traditional German beer with subtle sweetness. Finishing clean and crisp, Ecliptic’s version of the style is brewed with Noble hops, including Hallertau Mittelfruh, Tettnang, and Saaz. Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, says “We thought a Helles for July was the perfect idea. Bright and crisp- perfect for a summer day.” Moon Room Series: Hellesis an easy drinking beverage at 5.1% ABV.

Moon Room Series: Helles Lager will be released in both draft and 16-ounce cans throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network beginning July 13th. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up-to-date details on potential release events.

About Moon Room Series: Maibock

Clean and crisp, this pale German-style lager has a touch of sweetness,balanced by floral and spicy Noble hops.

ABV: 5.1%

IBU: 20

About the Moon Room Series

The 2022 Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room Series is our ode to all things lagerbeer.

Moon Room Series Release Schedule:

• February: Vienna Lager

• March: Märzen

• April: Rice Lager & Rice Lager Jasmine Edition

• May: Maibock

• July: Helles

• September: Oktoberfest

• November: Schwarzbier

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venturefrom John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in thestate’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ twopassions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location openedin October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room–opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’syearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus.Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, CarinaPeach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Eclipticbeers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughoutthe area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), HaydenBeverage (Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors(North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information:

https://eclipticbrewing.com