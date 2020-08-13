Ecliptic Brewing to Release Capella Porter in 16 oz. Cans

PORTLAND, Ore.– Ecliptic Brewing is excited to release their award-winning Capella Porter in 16-ounce cans. Originally packaged in 500ml bottles, Capella Porter is one of Ecliptic’s fan-favorite All the Time Series beers. The new cans are slated to ship in mid-August.

“Cans are taking off. They have been for a while now,” says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris. “We’ve seen our customers gravitate towards this package, so we want to give them what they’re looking for- something lighter and a bit more portable. A canned porter is also something we’ve been wanting to try, so this was an exciting transition for us to make.”

Capella Porter is one of Ecliptic’s most award-winning beers, nabbing Gold medals at the 2016 World Beer Cup and 2019 Oregon Beer Awards, among others. It will be the fourth release in the new 16-ounce can format for Ecliptic Brewing, following the Special Release Series, Cosmic Collaboration Series and Vega IPA Series.

Capella Porter will be released in the new 16-ounce can format throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network. Draft will continue throughout the network as well. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up to date details on potential release events.

About Capella Porter

Capella is a bright star with chocolate and caramel notes and just a touch of roast. A collection of American hops brighten this lively porter.

ABV: 5.2%

IBU: 39

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com. Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information:

http://eclipticbrewing.com/