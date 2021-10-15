Ecliptic Brewing to Launch ‘Eighth Orbit’ Italian-style Pilsner

PORTLAND, Oregon – In celebration of Ecliptic Brewing’s Eighth Anniversary on October 20th, the company will release an Italian-style Pilsner in both draft and 16-ounce cans.

Eighth Orbit: Italian-style Pilsner is brewed with Pilsner malt, Imperial Harvest yeast and is heavily dry hopped, with a hop bill including Magnum, Adeena, Wurttemberg, and Saaz. A crisp, clean finish and 5.3% ABV make this avery drinkable lager. Ecliptic brewed an Italian-style lager once before in the spring of 2020, and it was a huge hit.

Says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “In the past, I have always brewed a beer with fruit or other ingredients. This year I wanted a classic, newer style done just right- crisp and clean, waiting to refresh everyone.”

Eighth Orbit: Italian-style Pilsner will be released in 16-ounce cans and draft throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network on October 20th. The company will celebrate the release and its eighth anniversary with a five-day celebration at their restaurant which includes rare beer tappings, amuse buche food specials and more. Visit Ecliptic’s Facebook page for up-to-date details on this event.

Eighth Orbit: Italian-style Pilsner

Light in color and moderate in alcohol, Eighth Orbit: Italian-style Pilsner is dry hopped using noble and modern German varieties. This traditionally hoppy lager is balanced, yet complex, with high drinkability and a clean, dry finish.

ABV: 5.3%

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – Moon Room – plans to open in the Fall of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’syearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina PeachSour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Eclipticbeers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughoutthe area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), CrookedStave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), BeerThirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information:

http://eclipticbrewing.com/