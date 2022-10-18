Ecliptic Brewing to Celebrate Anniversary with Ninth Orbit: New Zealand-style Pilsner this Month

PORTLAND, Oregon – In honor of Ecliptic Brewing’s Ninth Anniversary on October 20th, the company will release a New Zealand-style Pilsner in both draft and 16-ounce cans.

Ninth Orbit: New Zealand-style Pilsner is brewed with Pilsner, Munich and Caramalt and Harvest yeast. Galaxy, Simcoe and Motueka hops complete this crisp brew, with Motueka hops originating in New Zealand. Clocking in at 5.5% ABV and finishing with flavors of pineapple, lime and passionfruit, this celebratory lager is highly drinkable and a perfect birthday beer for Ecliptic Brewing.

Says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “Pilsner styles are getting more popular. Our first New Zealand-style Pilsner was a collaboration with Garage Project out of New Zealand several years ago. That recipe served as our inspiration for this ninth anniversary celebration beer. It turned out really nice.”

Ninth Orbit: New Zealand-style Pilsner will be released in 16-ounce cans and draft throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network on October 19th. The company will celebrate the release and its ninth anniversary with a multi-day party and specials at their restaurant from October 20-23rd. Visit Ecliptic’s event page for up-to-date details on this party.

ABV: 5.5%

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room –opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the Moon Room (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Hayden Beverage (Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

