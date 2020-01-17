Ecliptic Brewing Debuts Two New Draft-Only Beer Series

Portland, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing is proud to announce the launch of two new beer series: Brewer’s Spotlight Series and Rotating Lager Series. Both available as draft only options, this expansion allows for more creative outlets in their Portland, Oregon brewhouse.

The Brewer’s Spotlight Series will provide opportunities for Ecliptic’s brew team to unleash their creativity and push beer style boundaries. Each brewer will get a chance to brew their own beer – with no style restrictions – and will be featured in a video on Ecliptic’s social media, allowing fans to get a behind-the-scenes peek into the company’s brewing world.

While Ecliptic has always had a lager on tap at the restaurant, the Rotating Lager Series was born from the rising popularity of lagers.

“My first ‘All The Time’ beer ever bottled was a lager, and this series allows us to explore and showcase even more options for our customers,” owner and brewmaster John Harris said.

The Brewer’s Spotlight and Lager Series beers are available on draft at Ecliptic Brewing’s restaurant and in limited distribution. Check Ecliptic’s website for current rotation: http://eclipticbrewing.com/beer/.

Brewer’s Series Lineup

As of January 2020

Hubble Helles, by Brewer Nick

Arrakis Winter Warmer, by Brewer Brenden

Rotating Lager Series Lineup

As of January 2020

Eraclea Rossa Doppelbock

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).