Ecliptic Brewing and Russian River Brewing Company to Release Collaboration Beer

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing and Santa Rosa’s Russian River Brewing Company are working together to create a collaboration beer: Belgian-Style Hoppy Golden Ale. This is the fifth and final Cosmic Collaboration release in Ecliptic’s “5 Years/5 Beers” series, which celebrates Ecliptic’s fifth anniversary.

John Harris, Ecliptic Brewing Owner and Brewmaster, has long admired Russian River’s husband and wife owners, Vinnie and Natalie Cilurzo. “Russian River makes outstanding beers and is known for both hoppy and Belgian-influenced beers”, says Harris. “It was a real treat to be able to work with Brewmaster Vinnie on this style of beer in particular. We’re honored to be able to include them in our five-year celebration.”

Brewed with pale and pilsner malts, the Belgian-Style Hoppy Golden Ale will also feature both American and European hops in new and old varieties. Imperial Workhorse Yeast will bring a spicy character to this full-bodied ale, and dry hopping at cooler temperatures will help create bright aromatics.

A Cosmic Beer Dinner with Harris and Vinnie Cilurzo for the release of the Belgian-Style Hoppy Golden Ale is planned at Ecliptic’s Restaurant on October 9th at 6pm. Attendees will enjoy three courses, plus shared appetizers, from Ecliptic Brewing Chef Michael Molitor, along with six beer pairings from each of the breweries and signed bottles of the collaboration to take home. Tickets are available to purchase for $60. The Belgian-Style Hoppy Golden Ale will also be released in both draft and 500ml bottles throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network.

About Ecliptic + Russian River Belgian-Style Hoppy Golden Ale

In celebration of Ecliptic Brewing’s fifth year of passage through this awesome star system we call home, they are teaming up with five esteemed breweries to brew five beers of cosmic significance. Space can feel a bit lonely, so here’s to making the journey with friends! Brewed with Russian River Owners and Brewmasters Vinnie and Natalie Cilurzo.

ABV 8.5%

IBU 32

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

