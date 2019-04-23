Ecliptic Brewing and Firestone Walker Collaborate on Hazy Double IPA

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing has teamed with Firestone Walker Brewing Company of Paso Robles, California for their next Cosmic Collaboration.

Ecliptic’s Fifth Anniversary celebration continues with the next beer in their “5 Years/5 Beers” series. In deciding what to make, both John Harris, Ecliptic Brewing owner and brewmaster, and Firestone Walker brewmaster Matt Brynildson, knew they wanted a big, juicy beer. The result is a Hazy Double IPA brewed with pale malt, wheat, oats, along with Idaho 7, HBC 692, and El Dorado hops. Harris says, “I feel very honored to have Matt and Firestone Walker on board to help us commemorate our anniversary.”

A Cosmic Beer Dinner with Harris and Brynildson for the release of the Hazy Double IPA is planned at Ecliptic’s pub. On April 24 at 6 p.m., attendees will enjoy five courses fromEcliptic Brewing Chef Michael Molitor with pairings from each of the breweries and signed bottles of the collaboration to take home. The Hazy Double IPA will also be released in both draft and 500ml bottles throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network.

Cosmic Beer Dinner with John Harris & Matt Brynildson

When: April 24, 6 p.m.

Where: Ecliptic Brewing, 825 N. Cook Street

What: A five course dinner paired with Ecliptic and Firestone beers.

Release Events at Official “5 Years/5 Beers” Locations

Portland: The Upper Lip

Salem: Barrel & Keg

Eugene: The Bier Stein

Bend: The Brown Owl

Grants Pass: Oregon Pizza & PourAuthority

Camas: Growler USA

Lynnwood: Special Brews

Spokane: The Lantern Taphouse

Tacoma: Peaks and Pints

Bellingham: Overflow Taps

About Ecliptic Brewing + Firestone Walker Hazy Double IPA

In celebration of Ecliptic Brewing’s fifth year of passage through this awesome star system we call home, they are teaming up with five esteemed breweries to brew five beers of cosmic significance. Space can feel a bit lonely, so here’s to making the journey with friends! Brewed with Firestone Walker Brewmaster Matt Brynildson with ABV 8 percent.

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon craft brewing icon. Craft beer lovers have been enjoying John’s beers for over thirty years from breweries such as McMenamins, Deschutes, and Full Sail. Ecliptic Brewing unites John’s two passions: brewing and astronomy. Flagship beers include Starburst IPA, CarinaPeach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Orbiter IPA. Seasonal series favorites change five times a year and include Quasar Pale Ale and Filament Winter IPA.We also brew a selection of Special Releases and Cosmic Collaboration beers. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com. Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in package and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing(Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Tread Water (Japan) and Beer Thirst (Canada).