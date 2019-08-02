Ecliptic Brewing and Bell’s Brewery Collaborate on Juicy IPA

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing and Bell’s Brewery of Comstock, Michigan, have partnered to create a Juicy IPA. This is the fourth Cosmic Collaboration release in Ecliptic’s “5 Years/5 Beers” series, which celebrates the company’s fifth anniversary.

Says Ecliptic Brewing Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “I reached out to Bell’s Founder, Larry Bell, to see if he’d help me commemorate this big anniversary. I’ve always loved Bell’s beers, and it is such an honor to work together.”

The recipe features two row, pale and Munich malts, along with Oregon Strata hops and two hop varieties from New Zealand- Galaxy and Taiheke- but it’s the beer making process that really brings out the unique flavor. Harris, Bell, and Bell’s Director of Operations, John Mallett, added ice to the whirlpool to lower the temperature, which helps reduce bitterness and bring out the hops’ flavors. This results in a big, bright and juicy IPA.

Says Mallett, “John Harris is one of the well-recognized, innovative originators of craft brewing. He is a true pioneer. The chance to collaborate with him technically on a pushy, hop-driven beer would be fun for any brewer. Compound that with a 30+ year friendship between peers, and it becomes a positively giddy experience. Cheers to Beers!”.

A Cosmic Beer Dinner with Harris and Mallet for the release of the Juicy IPA is planned at Ecliptic’s Restaurant on August 8 at 6pm. Attendees will enjoy three courses, plus shared appetizers, from Ecliptic Brewing Chef Michael Molitor, along with six beer pairings from each of the breweries and signed bottles of the collaboration to take home. The Juicy IPA will also be released in both draft and 500ml bottles throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network.

About Ecliptic + Bells Juicy IPA

In celebration of Ecliptic Brewing’s fifth year of passage through this awesome star system we call home, they are teaming up with five esteemed breweries to brew five beers of cosmic significance. Space can feel a bit lonely, so here’s to making the journey with friends! Brewed with Bell’s Owner Larry Bell, and Brewers John Mallett and Tim Gossack.

ABV 8.5%

IBU 50

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15 gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that employs more than 550 people over a 41 state area, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers. For more information, please visit bellsbeer.com.