Ecliptic Brewing Adds Vega IPA to Year-Round Lineup

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing is excited to announce a new year-round IPA. Vega IPA features an always evolving variety of hops with a focus on experimental and never before used options. The beer has been added to Ecliptic’s limited release series and will be available as draft only for the Ecliptic Brewing distribution network.

Vega IPA was created both as a way to showcase different hop flavor profiles and to give theEcliptic brewers a chance to express their creativity. John Harris, EclipticBrewing Owner and Brewmaster, said, “Vega IPA gives us a chance to experiment with new hops and try out different combinations to see how they taste in a consistent base beer.” Though the flavor and aroma will change, the ABV will always remain at 6.5%. The first iteration of Vega released was dry-hopped withCashmere and Strata.

About Vega IPA

Like the bright star, Vega, this IPAshines luminous with always evolving variety of hops. Our brewers work tosource the most experimental, delicious, and aromatic hops possible. Batches ofVega rotate based on these experiments.

ABV 6.5%

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon craft brewing icon. Craft beer lovers have been enjoying John’s beers for over thirty years from breweries such as McMenamins, Deschutes, and Full Sail. Ecliptic Brewing unites John’s two passions: brewing and astronomy. Flagship beers include Starburst IPA, CarinaPeach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Orbiter IPA. Seasonal series favorites change five times a year and include Quasar Pale Ale and Filament Winter IPA.We also brew a selection of Special Releases and Cosmic Collaboration beers.For more information, visit: www.eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in package and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem,Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing(Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Summit Distribution(Southern Oregon), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle,Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing(Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (NorthCarolina), Tread Water (Japan), and Beer Thirst (Canada).