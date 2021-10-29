Eastern Market Brewing Partners with the Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, Michigan – Eastern Market Brewing Co., the fastest-growing brewery in Detroit, will partner with a local sports team for the first time in their company’s young history.

“Our ability to scale the past two years opened the door to partnership opportunities we previously did not have the capacity to consider,” said Dayne Bartscht, Managing Partner of Eastern Market Brewing Co. “We quickly realized that the Detroit Pistons were the perfect fit. Like us, they are a local organization on the rise with a young core and unlimited potential, invested in the community and looking to build upon the city’s rich history and traditions.”

Eastern Market Brewing Co. will be brewing limited-release co-branded cans throughout the season, starting with D-UP, a 5.0% ABV, easy-drinking Kolsch with lemon and lime that will be first released at their taproom followed by local distribution through their delivery arm, Peddler. EMBC is also in discussions for the cans to be available at Little Caesars Arena later in the season, and the two parties are working together to integrate EMBC beer into Pistons VIP events.

Additional co-branded beers are in the works, including a collaborative New England IPA, a style the brewery has become known for across the state thanks to their flagship fan favorite, Elephant Juice, as well as Jumbo Juice, its larger brethren released as a seasonal, fall exclusive.

The brewery celebrated its fourth birthday this past weekend and has major plans for year give. Beyond their first major sports partnership, an expansion plan is in the works for their Detroit taproom including a rooftop beer garden overlooking the city and second-floor event space.

For More Information:

https://www.freep.com/story/entertainment/nightlife/2021/10/19/eastern-market-brewing-company-detroit-pistons/8509517002/