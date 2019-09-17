East Rock Brewing Company Announces Fall Seasonal Lineup

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Known for being the only German-inspired brewery in Connecticut, East Rock Brewing Company is announcing the release of its Fall seasonals.

The first style in the Autumn lineup is East Rock’s Oktoberfest, which began distribution in early August. East Rock’s contemporary take on the Octoberfest style is a brisk amber lager crafted to encourage a state of merriment as people gather to celebrate the harvest season and prepare for snowy months ahead in New England.

“One of my all-time favorites to brew and drink, we brewed our Oktoberfest to have the malty flavor profile of a historic Marzen with the drinkability of a modern day festbier,” said Tim Wilson, East Rock’s co-founder and head brewer. “I think this balance is what makes our Oktoberfest one of the most approachable ones out there.”

In the first week of September the company also launched the next beer in its Goses of Goatville series, a line of seasonal Gose-style beers. East Rock’s Blackberry Gose is a new take on the classic Gose style using a clean-fermenting lager yeast to reveal a subtle tartness and soft mouthfeel created during a kettle-souring process. “A natural pairing for a sour beer, blackberries add a little complexity while rounding out the sharpness of the lactic acid created during our kettle souring process,” said Wilson. “Our pilot batch of Blackberry Gose was such a hit at our beer hall that we decided to transition it to our Fall lineup.”

Both styles are available in six pack, 1/6BBL, and 1/2BBL packages throughout parts of New Haven, Fairfield, Hartford, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut. Get it fresh!

About East Rock Brewing Company

East Rock uses time-honored methods and imported ingredients to produce pure and crisp German-inspired beer. Painfully slow to make but a pleasure to drink, its beers undergo a prolonged and labor-intensive fermentation, resulting in an uncommon depth of flavor and natural carbonation. Fresher than an import and more approachable than a typical craft, East Rock beers are designed for drinkability, but never at the expense of taste. It’s the ultimate everyday companion and the perfect reward for an honest day’s work. To learn more about our brand, please visit our website at www.eastrockbeer.com or follow us on social media at https://www.instagram.com/eastrockbeer and https://www.facebook.com/eastrockbeer.