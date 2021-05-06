East Brother Beer Company Expands Distribution To Texas

(Richmond, CA) – In its fourth year of making classic beers brewed to precision, East Brother Beer Company is proud to announce that it has expanded its distribution, in partnership with Flood Distribution, to include the key market of Texas. The brewery’s portfolio of core classics, plus the occasional small batch seasonal release, are now available in restaurants, bars, bottle shops, and grocery throughout Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

“When we founded East Brother we were committed to sticking with classic styles. In our industry it can be tempting to chase the next trend, but our gut told us to stay the course and it has served us well. With craft lagers on the rise, it feels very fitting to expand our offering to a state where lagers are a time-honored tradition, and to partner with Flood Distribution, a company that’s done so much for craft beer in Texas,” says East Brother Beer Co-Founder Rob Lightner.

“Flood Distribution is very excited to be representing the skillfully crafted beers from East Brother. Their focus on truly classic styles produced with excellent execution and consistency is increasingly rare in the beer world, and we look forward to sharing them with craft beer enthusiasts across the state,” says Flood Distribution Co-Founder Kyle White.

East Brother Beer’s expanded distribution to Texas follows closely on its fall expansion to Pennsylvania, the birthplace of classic lagers and American brewing. The independent, fast-growing brewery was co-founded by Lightner and Chris Coomber in 2016. The brewery’s team crafts stand-outs including a Red Lager, Oatmeal Stout, Red IPA, Gold IPA, and the award-winning Bohemian Pilsner: Silver Medal at the 33rd Great American Beer Festival, and Gold Medal at the 2019 California Craft Brewer’s Cup.

In 2018 on the heels of East Brother’s success with its core beers, the brewery zagged where others were zigging by launching a seasonal Lager Series to complement its portfolio. These smaller production beers are where the brewery experiments with innovation and creativity, often collaborating with local maltsters and hops growers to reprise centuries-old recipes like East Brother’s Pre-Prohibition Lager. East Brother also produces a seasonal Freighter Series featuring big & bold ales, among them a Russian Imperial Stout.

The demand for classic craft lager is growing. Based on a Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine 2020 readers’ poll, craft lager is up there with New England IPA as a style with staying power. In Texas, craft lager isn’t just a growing trend; it’s a time-honored tradition since the introduction of lagers in the 19th Century when German and Czech immigrants began settling the state, bringing with them the beer they loved to make.

About East Brother Beer Company

With attention to detail and long-term vision, East Brother Beer Company is dedicated to producing beers that are both timeless and timely, for the classic American palate, delivering their quality beers to premium restaurants, bars, cafes, specialty markets, chain and grocery stores. And always pouring fresh from the source in Richmond, California.

About Flood Distribution

Flood Independent Distribution is a craft beer distributor servicing the major metropolitan areas of Texas. Touting the best lineup of craft beers from our backyard and all over the world, Flood has been providing each market with the most sought-after beers, ciders, and meads since 2013.

For More Information:

https://www.eastbrotherbeer.com/home-1