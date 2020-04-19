East 9th Brewing to Drop Doss Blockos ‘Merry Jane’ Pineapple OG on 420 Day

MELBOURNE, Australia — After the successful release of Strain #1 of Doss Blockos ‘Merry Jane’ Hemp Ale earlier this year, Strain #2 Pineapple OG is now ready to drop in Australia for 420 Day. If you know, you know, that 420 Day (April 20th, a day to celebrate and recognize cannabis-culture), is an important date for all Mary Jane fans and in 2020, it is especially important as 4/20/20 only occurs once a century. This means that in April 2020, it’s 420 Day all month long! To coincide with this rare and special month, East 9th Brewing are releasing ‘Merry Jane’ Strain #2 – Pineapple OG.

Doss Blockos’ ‘Merry Jane’ Strain 2 Pineapple OG is a special brew… it’s phat and juicy and has been hip-hopped to create a fresh hemp session ale with a punchy pineapple tang… Take a deep breath. Inhale the tropical aromas. Feel the change in the air for as long as it lasts with Pineapple OG.

This time round, East 9th Brewing have employed some homegrown experts to bring the hemp to their ‘Merry Jane’ Pineapple OG. Local ASX-listed company, Australian Primary Hemp are hemp pioneers who have supplied East 9th Brewing with the most primo Australian-grown hemp on the planet, and you could have the chance to win a trip to see where it’s grown. “We were so impressed with Australian Primary Hemp’s crop that we want to invite some Doss Blockos Merry Jane fans to join us on road trip to check it out for themselves” says the East 9th Brewing team. This unique road trip is a burning opportunity for any 420 fans out there as you’ll be visiting one of Australia’s largest producers of Aussie grown hemp and the best in the business (date TBC due to the COVID-19 situation). To add to the uniqueness of this road-trip, winners will need to be blindfolded for part of the journey (seriously), so that Australian Primary Hemp’s secret stash and confidential location remains secret and confidential!

For your chance to join the East 9th Brewing team on this road trip, all you have to do is visit E9THBREWING.COM/MERRYJANE and submit your favourite Snoop Dogg lyric! Winners will be announced in due course. Good luck!

MERRY JANE’S Pineapple OG (Strain #2) is available in cans to select independent bricks-and-mortar retailers and online at Boozebud, with several more variants (or ‘strains’) to be released in the coming months. East 9th & MERRY JANE are currently planning for a US release in the near future. Contact info@e9thbrewing.com if you’d like to know more.

REFERENCE: * ‘MERRY JANE’S “Mango Kush” Hemp Beer Debuts in Australia on Legalization Day’, January 31, 2020

Merry Jane’s Pineapple OG (Strain #2)

MERRY JANE’S Pineapple OG (Strain #2) is available in cans to select independent bricks-and-mortar retailers and online at Boozebud, with several more variants (or ‘strains’) to be released in the coming months. East 9th & MERRY JANE are currently planning for a US release in the near future.

Merry Jane’s Mango Kush (Strain #1)

DOSS BLOCKOS MERRY JANE ‘MANGO KUSH Media Release: January 2020, available here. Strain #1 of Doss Blockos ‘Merry Jane’ Hemp Ale- Mango Kush, sold out immediately, with retailers and consumers scrambling to get their hands on a can. These limited hemp ales are all influenced by cannabis strains with a fruity edge…(Note- these beers contain no THC, the hallucinogenic compound found in cannabis).

About East 9th Brewing

East 9th Brewing is one of Australia’s most innovative beverage companies. The company is renown for consistently introducing new categories through developing premium and sessionable products, along with Doss Blockos, other East 9th Brewing brands include Lick Pier Ginger Beer and Sample Brew.

About Australian Primary Hemp

The founders of APH have diverse backgrounds in agriculture and are excited to be at the forefront of the developing hemp industry in Australia. The company supplies hemp for a diverse range of products and promotes hemp as a viable, sustainable farming solution. From paddock to plate (or, beer!).