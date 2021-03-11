Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Signs with Coast Beverage in San Diego, CA

Turlock, Calif. — Dust Bowl Brewing Co. expands its Southern California distribution with the addition of Coast Beverage to its wholesaler network. Based in San Diego, Coast Beverage will service San Diego and Imperial Counties, and parts of Riverside County. The distributor specializes in craft beers, FMBs, non-alcoholic beverages and snack foods.

Coast Beverage will focus on Dust Bowl’s year-round leaders, including Therapist Imperial IPA, Confused Therapist Hazy Imperial IPA, Peace, Love & Haze Hazy IPA, Hops of Wrath IPA, Tomorrow’s Clear West Coast IPA, Taco Truck Lager and some occasional limited releases. Consumers can expect to see Dust Bowl on shelves in the new territory in April.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint of distribution in Southern California, especially in a region known for its huge craft beer fan base,” comments Marc Jalbert, Director of Sales and Marketing, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. “The addition of Coast Beverage essentially fills out California for us, which has been a goal for Dust Bowl. As the state opens back up, the timing could not be more ideal. We’re eager to work with Coast Beverage who has a proven track record of building independent craft brands in new markets.”

“As we looked to expand our craft beer portfolio in a very competitive market, we were careful to choose a brand that captured our same passion for quality and customer service,” shares Alex Michail, General Manager, Coast Beverage. “Dust Bowl Brewing Co. has a great story behind the brand and its packaging. We’re confident on- and off-premise customers will embrace the opportunity to add Dust Bowl to their portfolios. It’s a fun brand with a lot of traction.”

For more information: https://dustbowlbrewing.com/