Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Releases Kash Crop Orange Mango Ale

TURLOCK, Calif. — Dust Bowl Brewing Co. announces the release of Kash Crop Orange Mango Ale, the latest addition to the Northern California brewery’s year-round portfolio. The roll-out is just in time for consumers looking for a thirst-quenching summertime beer.

“This is a crisp refresher that comes in perfect time for the warmer weather,” comments Don Oliver, Brewmaster. “Beer fans can expect a light bodied beer with huge fruit aroma and an orange/mango finish that is slightly sweet.”

Kash Crop is easy-drinking at 4.5% ABV, with low bitterness at only 10 IBUs. The new beer is available in 12oz./6 pack cans, and 5.2 gallon and 15.5 gallon kegs. It is sold through Dust Bowl’s growing network of wholesalers servicing California and Nevada, and at Dust Bowl Brewing Co. taprooms located in Turlock and Monterey, California.

In signature Dust Bowl fashion, the Kash Crop label tells a unique story starting with the name. “Kash” once represented an ancient form of payment in beer, while the landscape is a nod to the brewery’s Central Valley location amidst orchards and crops as far as the eye can see.

Kash Crop joins an extensive line up of year-round beers for Dust Bowl Brewing Co., including the well-known flagship IPA, Hops of Wrath, Therapist Imperial IPA, Taco Truck Lager, Taco Truck Amber, Hobo Pilsner, Dirty ‘30s Pale Ale and another newcomer, Tomorrow’s Clear West Coast IPA.

