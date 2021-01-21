Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Releases California Golden Ale

TURLOCK, Calif. — Dust Bowl Brewing Co. announces its first new release of 2021, California Golden Ale. The year-round beer fills yet another niche in the Northern California brewery’s growing portfolio.

“Blonde ales and lighter lagers have been gaining in popularity and they are always good performers at our taprooms,” shares longtime Brewmaster, Don Oliver. “Our range of beers had a good amount of lagers and IPAs, so the golden ale was a good compliment and brings more balance to our portfolio. It’s a clean, easy-drinking beer with a light fruitiness and low bitterness.”

California Golden Ale was first released in draft only in December 2020. While consumer exposure was minimal due to the Pandemic on-premise restrictions, those consumers who picked up growlers or Crowlers to go from Dust Bowl’s taprooms responded positively to the new release. California Golden Ale will reach the promising off-premise sector in late January. Available in 12oz./6 pack cans, and 5.2 gallon and 15.5 gallon kegs, California Golden Ale is an ideal gateway beer at 4.5% ABV and 10 IBUs. It is sold through Dust Bowl’s network of wholesalers servicing California and Nevada, and at Dust Bowl Brewing Co. taprooms located in Turlock and Monterey, California.

The California Golden Ale label features a California brown bear, who the brewery fondly nicknamed “Barley.” The curious bear finds adventure from the Golden Gate Bridge to the famous drive-through Sequoia allowing consumers to envision themselves enjoying the California lifestyle. In true Dust Bowl fashion, the label has other subtle details such as the pickaxe icon from early mining days, the fun selfie stick that the company will capitalize on in marketing campaigns featuring Barley, and the use of “CA-Au,” the scientific periodic symbol for gold.

California Golden Ale joins an extensive line up of year-round beers for Dust Bowl Brewing Co., including the well-known flagship IPA, Hops of Wrath, Therapist Imperial IPA, Taco Truck Lager, Taco Truck Amber, Hobo Pilsner, Dirty ‘30s Pale Ale and other recent additions, Kash Crop Orange Mango Ale and Tomorrow’s Clear West Coast IPA.

https://dustbowlbrewing.com/