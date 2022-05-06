Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Launches Thirty Three Hard Seltzer

TURLOCK, California – Introducing Thirty Three Hard Seltzer! Dust Bowl Brewing Co. announces the launch of Thirty Three Hard Seltzer, a new brand and new product category for the Northern California company. Rolling out in Cherry Lemon Lime flavor, the new product line distinguishes itself with an 8% ABV, a higher alcohol level than most hard seltzers. Thirty Three Hard Seltzer comes in 19.2oz single-serve cans and draft, and is targeted for sales in local retail chains, C-Stores and on-premise accounts.

“We produce a broad spectrum of beers and tend to be known for our higher strength offerings,” comments Don Oliver, Brewmaster. “We chose to play to our strengths and set our seltzer apart from the mainstream with a higher ABV and focus on the single-serve and draft packages. The Cherry Lemon Lime recipe was popular with our brewing team and very well received in our taprooms.”

The “Thirty Three” branding refers to 1933, the year prohibition ended. The eye-catching but simple label features the tagline, “Celebrating Repeal Day Every Day” as an added layer of brand messaging for the seltzer. The Cherry Lemon Lime flavor comes from a hand-crafted blend of cherry and Meyer lemon juice concentrates coupled with natural flavors. The result is a light, refreshing hard seltzer with just a hint of pink color in the beverage.

“The new brand and higher alcohol help position our seltzer among a very competitive space,” shares Brett Tate, Founder/Owner of Dust Bowl Brewing Co. “We were looking for a name that related to our brand roots yet had commercial flare. As a craft brewery, we had the expertise to not sacrifice flavor with the additional alcohol presence. We’re excited to bring another mutual opportunity for growth to our wholesalers.”

Thirty Three Hard Seltzer is sold through Dust Bowl’s existing wholesaler network as part of the year-round portfolio. Dust Bowl products are distributed throughout California, its home state, as well as Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Arizona.

About Dust Bowl Brewing

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. produced its first beer in May 2009. The company is owned by Brett and Karen Tate and Brett and Camy Honoré, who became the Tate’s business partners in 2010. The company built and moved its production to a 30,000 sq. ft. brewery and taproom, located in Turlock, California, in June 2016. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. beers are available in 5.2 and 15.5 gallon kegs along with selected styles in 22 oz. and 12 oz. bottles and 19.2 oz., 16 oz. and 12 oz. cans. Distribution includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. achieved Regional Brewer status in 2020 with an annual production of over 16,500 barrels and produced over 21,000 barrels in 2021. The craft brewery showcases a wide variety of its beers at its three California taprooms, the Brewery Taproom located in Turlock, the Tap Depot in Monterey and the Old Town Tap House in Elk Grove.

For More Information:

https://dustbowlbrewing.com/