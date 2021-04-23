Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Launches Prone Mega IPA

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. announces the release of Prone Mega IPA, the latest addition to the company’s Limited portfolio. Available in 16oz. cans and draft, Prone offers IPA fans a big 14.5% ABV and bold 85 IBU. The beer delivers sweet fruit and berry notes from a blend of Gem, El Dorado and Mosaic hops.

Known for his expertise in brewing high-alcohol beers, Brewmaster Don Oliver shares some thoughts on his latest Mega intro, “When we first released Supine Mega IPA in 2020, I had already started on the recipe for Prone. Although not originally planned for release this year, there was a lot of excitement around the Mega IPA Series, so we chose to add Prone to the lineup. The triple dry-hopped Mega IPA should satisfy the fans of big beers with huge hop character.”

Prone is expected to hit retailer shelves in April primarily in California and parts of Nevada. The bright orange and green label mimics the popular Supine label, but Prone naturally showcases tigers in the prone position.

