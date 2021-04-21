Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Introduces Kash Crop Raspberry Ale

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. continues to build momentum with the release of Kash Crop Raspberry Fruited Blonde Ale. The latest addition to the Northern California craft brewery’s year-round portfolio, Kash Crop Raspberry arrives just in time for the warmer summertime weather.

“Fruited blonde ales work well with our hot Central Valley climate,” reflects Don Oliver, Brewmaster, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. “It’s an easy-drinking beer with great fruit character and a little tartness that adds to the refreshing character.”

At 4.5% ABV and 10 IBU, Kash Crop Raspberry is an approachable, sessionable beer appealing to a wide range of beer lovers. Rolling out this month, Kash Crop Raspberry is available in 12oz. / 6 pack cans as well as 5.2 gal and 15.5 gal kegs. Consumers may recognize the label as it’s similar to Dust Bowl’s earlier release of Kash Crop Orange Mango Blonde Ale. Kash Crop Raspberry will be primarily distributed in California through Dust Bowl’s wholesaler network.

In addition to off-premise options, consumers can experience the full portfolio of beers at Dust Bowl Brewing Co. taprooms located in Turlock and Monterey, California. The Turlock location boasts wide-open views into the brewery set on an expansive property, while the Monterey site showcases a picturesque backdrop against the Pacific Ocean, near Fisherman’s Wharf. Both locations are back open for indoor and outdoor seating. Packaged beer, growlers and Crowlers are available. Shipping within California is also available from the company’s website, www.dustbowlbrewing.com.

For more information: https://dustbowlbrewing.com/

