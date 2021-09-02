Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Introduces Hops Double IPA

TURLOCK, CA – Dust Bowl Brewing Co. released Hops Double IPA, its latest addition to the year-round portfolio. The new beer hit retailers in August and comes in 6 pack/12oz cans and draft. The introduction fills in the Double IPA segment for the brewery.

“It’s about time we released a Double IPA in the 12-ounce format,” shared Don Oliver, long-time Brewmaster for Dust Bowl Brewing Co. “The 8.3% ABV is approachable and doesn’t get in the way of the hop character.  The bitterness is well-balanced and it’s as easy to drink as our standard strength IPAs.”

Beer fans can easily spot this new intro on the shelves thanks to the vibrant purple, orange, yellow and green packaging featuring hop vines and oversized hop cones oozing juice atop old-fashioned wheelbarrows, a nod to the company’s 1930s roots.

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. now offers 14 year-round beers coupled with a steady line-up of packaged specialty brews. The company recently invested in a new KHS canning line and packaging automation, which enabled increased production efficiencies and the ability to meet growing demand. Dust Bowl beers are distributed throughout California, its home state, as well as Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, Pennsylvania, Vermont and soon in Arizona.

For More Information:
https://dustbowlbrewing.com/

