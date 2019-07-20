Dust Bowl Brewing Announces Distribution Changes in Nevada, Northeast California

TURLOCK, Calif. — Dust Bowl Brewing Company signs with two new wholesalers, Great Basin Beverage, serving northern Nevada, and Alpine Beverage, serving northeast California. Both wholesalers are full-line beverage distributors serving retail outlets from supermarkets to neighborhood bars.

Great Basin is expanding its beer distribution business from Northeastern Nevada to now include Reno and the surrounding communities. They have acquired Dust Bowl Brewing Company distribution rights from Revel (formerly Barone).

Great Basin Beverage, formerly Digrazia Wholesaler, was founded in the 1930s by Joseph E. Di Grazia. In July 1999, Great Basin Beverage LLC was formed and acquired Digrazia Wholesaler. Great Basin Beverage purchased Alpine Beverage earlier this year. Alpine Beverage was originally established in 2015 by the purchase of D and L Distributing.

“The Dust Bowl team is excited to partner with Great Basin and Alpine,” commented Marc Jalbert, director of sales and marketing. “Both distributors have a great reputation in the market for exceptional customer service. They are progressive in the industry and we’re confident our partnership will grow the Dust Bowl brand in Nevada and California.”

Established in 2009, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. offers an extensive craft beer portfolio ranging from traditional IPAs to unique specialty releases. The company launched a year-round, core brand 12 oz./6-pack line this spring to complement its bottle, pint can and draft offering. Dust Bowl beer may be found throughout California, Nevada and Oklahoma. The company opened its third taproom this summer in Monterey, California.

About Dust Bowl Brewing Co.

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. produced its first beer in May 2009. The company is owned by Brett and Karen Tate and Brett and Camy Honoré, who became theTate’s business partners in 2010. The company built and moved its production to a 30,000 sq. ft. brewery and taproom, located in Turlock, California, in June2016. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. beers are available in 5.2 and 15.5 gallon kegs along with selected styles in 22 oz. and 12 oz. bottles and 16 oz. and 12 oz.cans. Distribution includes Central and Northern California, parts of Southern California, Nevada and Oklahoma. The craft brewery showcases a wide variety of its beers at its two Turlock, California taproom locations, the Brewery Taproom and the Downtown Taproom, and in Monterey, California at its TapDepot. More information may be found at www.dustbowlbrewing.com.