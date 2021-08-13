Duke’s Mayo and Champion Brewing Release Collaboration Beer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia – Duke’s Mayonnaise has partnered with Champion Brewing Company to produce the perfect lager to pair with the south’s favorite sandwich – a mouthwatering, Duke’s-slathered BLT. The Vienna-style lager, aptly named Family Recipe (5.1% ABV, 27 IBU), will be available starting August 20th at Champion’s breweries, restaurants, and distributed via retailers across Virginia and North Carolina.

The name, Family Recipe, is a nod to Duke’s mayo founder Eugenia Duke’s legendary recipe, which she developed in 1917 in Greenville, S.C.  Every jar of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise is still made today with Duke’s original family recipe. Champion will release Family Recipe, made with Vienna malt, Magnum, and Saaz hops, at Champion’s Tap Room on Friday, August 20, 5-8 p.m., with a special Duke’s-inspired menu developed by Champion’s culinary team.  All are welcome to attend.

“The spirit of this collaboration truly encapsulates the Duke’s brand – it’s bold, southern, and a little saucy,” said Duke’s Brand Marketing Manager of Mayohem, Rebecca Lupesco.  “Champion has perfected the art of beer and food pairings with Family Recipe – sun-ripened, juicy tomatoes, crispy bacon, lots of Duke’s mayo, and a refreshing sipping beer is basically what summertime is made for.”

Champion owner Hunter Smith said, “I am inspired by the legacy and loyalty commanded by the Duke’s brand, plus it’s the only mayo that is used in our restaurants, so it only made sense to collaborate. We think we’ve created a beverage that celebrates the southern heritage of our respective products.”

Champion will also be pouring Family Recipe at the Duke’s Mayo Classic games this year in Charlotte, North Carolina.  The Duke’s Mayo Classic Doubleheader will feature East Carolina University taking on Appalachian State University and the University of Georgia facing Clemson University.  If you’re not attending the games, you can ask for Family Recipe at Champion’s Tap House, Champion Grill, and Champion Ice House.

About Duke’s Mayonnaise

Duke’s Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C. by Eugenia Duke. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to Eugenia’s original recipe, Duke’s offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke’s Southern Sauces and dressings.

About Champion Brewing Company

Champion Brewing Company is a Charlottesville-based craft brewery with a three-barrel Tap Room, Champion Grill in the Shops at Stonefield, and the Missile Factory, a 30-barrel production facility recently expanded to 15,000 barrels of capacity. Champion Brewing Company is on pace to brew 10,000 barrels in 2020. Champion’s Shower Beer is a Great American Beer Festival gold-medal winner. Champion beers are distributed in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and DC.

For More Information:
https://championbrewingcompany.com

