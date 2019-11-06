Due South Brewing Company Releases Land, Sea, & Air Amber Ale to Benefit Veteran Organization

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Due South Brewing Company, a Boynton Beach, Florida based craft beer manufacturer that is veteran owned and operated, has released Land, Sea, & Air, an amber ale to help raise funds for Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, a local Lake Park, Florida veterans organization that exists to provide emergency financial support to qualified disabled veterans living in Florida.

“We’ve been working with the guys from Wounded Veterans Relief Fund for a few years,” says Due South Brewing owner Mike Halker. “As a Vet myself, it’s a very meaningful relationship.”

Land, Sea, & Air is an amber ale brewed to 4.5% alcohol by volume, with a light and crisp flavor profile highlighted by the restrained use of specialty malts to keep the beer a refreshing choice during warm Florida autumn days and nights.

For the brew, the brewery invited veterans from their local beer distributor, Brown Distributing, to assist in creating this special beer.

“To be able to collaborate on a great tasting beer and give back to our fellow Veterans is a big deal,” Halker continued. “We’re very excited to continue this relationship and continuing to help all of our friends that wore the uniform.”

A portion of the proceeds from every keg and can sold will benefit the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

Land, Sea, & Air is available now at the brewery taproom both on draft and in 12 ounce can six packs. In addition, it is available now through Brown Distributing for bars, restaurants, and beer stores across South Florida.

About Wounded Veterans Relief Fund

Executive Director Michael Durkee heads the WVRF, a local veterans organization based out of Lake Park, Florida. Many military service members leaving the military have a hard time transitioning into civilian life. Not only are they faced with the challenges of their visible and unseen injuries they are also overwhelmed with trying to navigate their way into the civilian workforce and can experience financial difficulties when trying to provide for themselves and their families.

Wounded Veterans Relief Fund exists to provide emergency financial support to qualified disabled veterans living in Florida. Saving lives and keeping families together is our mission. For more information, contact info@wvrf.org, or https://www.wvrf.org

About Due South Brewing Co.

Due South Brewing Co. is a distributing brewery in Boynton Beach, FL. Their beers are currently available on draft and in cans in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and stores in Florida, from Key West to Central Florida. The Due South Brewing Co. tasting room & brewery is open to the public every day at noon except Monday when they are closed.

Due South Brewing Company is located at 2900 High Ridge Rd #3, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. For more information, please visit http://www.duesouthbrewing.com or call (561) 463-2337.

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing/

Follow us on Instagram: @duesouthbrewing