Due South Brewing Co. Releases Mexican Standoff

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Due South Brewing Company is releasing their award-winning Mexican Standoff porter at their Boynton Beach taproom on April 26 beginning at noon. The beer will be available on draft and in 12 oz. cans to go.

This strong porter is one of the brewery’s most sought after beers, brewed to 8.2 percent alcohol by volume and finished with an engaging mix of chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon and habanero peppers creating a rich and spicy beer-drinking experience.

“Mexican Standoff perfectly hits the mark for a spicy beer,” said Doug Fairall, the brewery’s brand marketing manager. “We use fresh habaneros to give drinkers the flavor as well as heat from the peppers. There’s a great playful balance between the ingredients that keeps it from being just some gimmicky craft beer. It’s immensely drinkable.”

Mexican Standoff was most recently awarded a silver medal in the Herb and Spice Beer category at the 2018 Can Can Awards, a blind tasting beer competition seeing entries of beers only in cans from across the world. In its third year, the Can Can Awards saw 350 beers entered from across the globe.

In addition to the taproom, Mexican Standoff draft and package will be available across South Florida through Brown Distributing and across Central Florida through Sunshine State Distributing.

About Due South Brewing Company

Due South Brewing Co. is a distributing brewery in Boynton Beach, Florida. Their beers are currently available on draft and in cans in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and stores in Florida, from Key West to the Treasure Coast, the Southwest Coast and Central Florida. The Due South Brewing Co. tasting room and brewery is open to the public every day at noon except Monday when they are closed. Due South Brewing Company is located at 2900 High Ridge Rd #3, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. For more information, please visit duesouthbrewing.com. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing and Instagram: @duesouthbrewing