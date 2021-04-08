DuClaw Releases Peach Cobbler, Orange Dreamsicle and Oatmeal Cream Beers

Baltimore, Md. – Paying tribute to the beloved classic peach cobbler, orange creamsicle and oatmeal cream pie desserts, DuClaw Brewing Company recently released, ‘Sour Me Peach Cobbler’ sour ale, ‘It Was All A Dreamsicle’ orange vanilla hazy double IPA and ‘The PastryArchy Oatmeal Cream Pie’ imperial honey wheat ale.

“Across the board, these brews gave us great space to experiment with a few complex flavor concepts,” said DuClaw Director of Brewery Operations Chris Wood. “It was going to be important to balance, but not overpower, natural fruit sweetness from peaches and oranges with various spices, and we are excited about where we landed with all three.”

The following beers are now available in 16oz cans and on draft at select locations.

Sour Me Peach Cobbler Ale (5.5% ABV): Made with peaches, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg, this light-bodied sour ale is tart with a touch of sweetness and spice. Some say it’s peachy-keen!

It Was All A Dreamsicle Orange Vanilla Hazy Double IPA (8.5% ABV):  Perfect for sweltering summer days, this medium-bodied double IPA made with orange juice, vanilla beans and lactose will let your mind drift to beach days and dreamy orange-vanilla ice creamsicles. The brilliant golden orange hue puts boardwalk sunsets to shame.

The Pastryarch Oatmeal Cream Pie Imperial Honey Wheat Ale (8% ABV): Sip on this snack of comforting ultra-soft and ultra-fluffy vanilla oatmeal sandwich cookies. Spiced to perfection, this golden ale packs in powerful notes of cinnamon, clove, and ginger. Subtly sweet and slightly bready, this one will leave you craving a second serving of dessert.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 21 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada and France.? www.duclaw.com.  

Find DuClaw distributed in:

Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia. More access to DuClaw beers is available via Brew Pipeline’s Guest Brewer program. Interested retailers located outside the distribution area should email: info@brewpipeline.com. 

For More Information:
https://duclaw.com/

