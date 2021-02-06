DuClaw Releases ‘Carob-Mel Sutra’ Bière de Garde

BALTIMORE – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing Company has introduced ‘Carob-Mel Sutra,’ a clever caramel twist on a bière de garde, or ‘beer for keeping’ ale, that will land on shelves in early February.

Similar to the classic Belgian ale style, this brew carries a chestnut brown hue, and contains indulging hints of nutty carob powder, caramel, chocolate and smooth dark roast coffee.

“Once we noticed that bière de garde ales were finally gaining traction in the market, we were eager to put our own spin on it,”said DuClaw Director of Brewery Operations Chris Wood. “Getting started, the only challenge we faced was achieving a sweet and savory balance, which we mastered with spicy hints of clove, allspice, and peppercorn aromas derived from the Belgian yeast that complement the rich chocolate flavor.”

The ‘Carob-mel Sutra’ ale features Saaz hops and a 10% ABV, and will release in 12oz 6-packs cans this February.

The witty packaging is a tasteful nod to the traditional Kama Sutra text, and asks consumers to indulge in the “ale-phro desiac” with someone special.

