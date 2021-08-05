DuClaw Releases Brews Inspired by Piña Coladas, Mimosas and Root Beer Floats

Baltimore, Md. – DuClaw Brewing Company is giving classic summertime drinks a twist with their latest releases including ‘Getaway Message’ piña colada hazy IPA (with a label design nod to the nostalgic instant messenger feature) with Sabro and Sultana hops, ‘Sour Me Mimosa” sour ale with orange juice and ‘The PastryArchy Root Beer Float’ imperial brown ale with vanilla bean and lactose.

“This season, we wanted to lean into flavors and aromas that folks gravitate toward this time of year,” said DuClaw Director of Brewery Operations Chris Wood. “To put a tasteful spin on piña coladas and mimosas, we captured the distinct tropical acidity by adding monk fruit and pure citrus. We’re also happy to report that the root beer float remains true to its roots, pairing perfectly with any ice cream of choice.”

The following beers are now available in 16oz cans and on draft at select locations.

‘Getaway Message’ Piña Colada Hazy IPA(7.6% ABV): Step away from the laptop and put your out of office on. It’s time to take your tastebuds to the tropics with crisp pineapple juice, toasted coconut chips, and monk fruit.

Sour Me Mimosa (9.3% ABV): Find your bubbly bliss at brunch with this golden, citrusy sour. With freshly squeezed orange juice, tangerine purée, monk fruit, and a healthy splash of chardonnay grape juice, this fizzy ale will surely be the new toast of the town.

The Pastryarchy Root Beer Float (8.7% ABV): Perfect your pour over a simple scoop or sip on nostalgia straight up. Bask in the emulating aromas of root beer and rich vanilla bean as you reminisce of simpler times at the soda fountain.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 21 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada.

Find DuClaw distributed in: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia. More access to DuClaw beers is available via Brew Pipeline’s Guest Brewer program.

