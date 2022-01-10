DuClaw Releases Barrel-aged Colossus in Crafted Wooden Boxes

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Aged in whiskey barrels, this hybrid strong ale is a deep ruby color, featuring a heavy malty sweetness accompanied by notes of apple and tangerine. The brew also gives off a complex smoky aroma of bourbon and vanilla.

“This beer is a culmination of many peoples’ labor and years of patience,” said Brook Simmons, Vice President of Sales at DuClaw Brewing Company. “It took a few tweaks, and careful persistence, but we are incredibly proud to reveal this batch. Dave Benfield, founder and CEO of DuClaw, was certainly ahead of his time when he created this beer 15 years ago and he’s pushed it even further with this release.”

This is only the fifth iteration of Colossus out of the 25-year existence of the brewery. Simmons explained, “It is the most significant version we will ever produce as it is a mix of four vintage Colossus brews ranging from 2006 through 2018 pulled from our cellar and blended together before the barrel-aging process.”

Simmons not only led the blending process, but was integral to the presentation too. With a background as a calligrapher, he wood-burned a unique capital letter “C” atop each of the exclusive 1,400 wooden boxes, making each package one of a kind.

Barrel-aged Colossus is now available for a limited time at select locations in 16oz cans in wooden boxes.

