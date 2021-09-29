DuClaw Reintroduces Euforia

BALTIMORE, Maryland – To mark its 25th year in business, DuClaw Brewing Company is revisiting and elevating some of its most beloved brews. The most recent, is Euforia, a medium-bodied toffee nut brown ale that permeated the brewery’s inbox as a requested re-release for the past decade.

With its signature deep chestnut brown pour, this revived ale features notes of mild, roasty coffee and decadent caramel and biscuit with a touch of sweetness.

“Although this ale was introduced nearly 10 years ago, it’s still one of our customers’ most memorable releases, so we decided to bring it back,” said DuClaw Founder Dave Benfield. “The rich aroma builds steadily with each sip; it’s an experience.”

Euforia offers a 5% ABV and now available in 12oz cans and on draft at select locations.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 23 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada.

Find DuClaw distributed in:

Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia.

For More Information:
https://duclaw.com/

