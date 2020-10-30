DuClaw Creates Candy Cane Stout for the Holiday Season

BALTIMORE — Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing Company has revealed ‘The PastryArchy Candy Cane,’ a full-bodied imperial Irish stout that packs mint and maltiness, with subtle hints of Tahitian vanilla bean and chocolate. The beer is slated to hit shelves in early November.

“We’re excited to turn the nostalgic American holiday staple into something fun for adults,” said DuClaw Director of Brewery Operations Chris Wood.

When discussing the process, Wood said, “we wanted to create a recipe that does the nostalgic treat justice, while also giving a new twist. We first deconstructed the flavors from the classic candy cane, and then built a recipe that is not too sweet, but rich with depth of flavor. We can’t wait to get this into the market for people to enjoy.”

Wood recommends a candy cane pairing or crushed candy cane rim for serving.

The 8.5% ABV candy cane imperial Irish stout will release in 16oz 4-packs and kegs, and is scheduled to hit shelves and taps in the following areas in November: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MO, NJ, NE, NH, NY, NC, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, UT, VA, WV, & Washington, DC.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 19 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada and France.

Find DuClaw distributed in: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia. More access to DuClaw beers is available via Brew Pipeline’s Guest Brewer program. Interested retailers located outside the distribution area should email: info@brewpipeline.com.