DuClaw Brewing Introduces Hopped Sour ‘Blackberry Ballad’

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Medium-bodied with a mesmerizing maroon hue, this brew offers a fresh berry-forward tart profile, complete with delicate lemondrop hops. The 80’s-inspired label art is a pure tribute to nostalgic album covers.

“Lemonade is great to work with because it’s a timeless drink that pairs nicely with a few ingredients,” Dave Benfield, CEO and founder of DuClaw Brewing. “Just in time for spring, we brought out juicy blackberry flavors, and the result is a really refreshing sip.”

‘Blackberry Ballad’ is a medium-bodied 7.1% ABV hopped sour and is now available in 12oz cans and on draft at select locations.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 24 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada and France.

Find DuClaw distributed in:

Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia.

For More Information:

https://duclaw.com/