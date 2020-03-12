DuClaw Brewing Company and 104-Year-Old Wockenfuss Candies Collaborate on ‘Carmallow’ Beer

BALTIMORE — People can have their candy and drink it too because DuClaw Brewing Company & 104-year-old Wockenfuss Candies are collaborating on a ‘Carmallow’ beer, slated to release in late March, just in time for Easter.

‘The PastryArchy Carmallow’ is an imperial stout made with caramel & marshmallows to mimic the flavor profile of the famous caramel-dipped marshmallow. One hundred pounds each of marshmallows and Wockenfuss caramel went into the beer, which is 8.5% ABV with roasty notes of toffee & honey.

 The DuClaw team visited Wockenfuss to see how the Carmallows are made, including the making of their house-made caramel, and hand-dipping the candies. The Wockenfuss team visited DuClaw for a brew day, and helped to add their ingredients into the beer. “Our team is really excited about this partnership,” said Greg Butler, candy manufacturing manager at Wockenfuss. “There are a lot of similarities between candy-making and brewing, and we learned that through this process. It’ll be fun to taste the final result.”

 The PastryArchy Carmallow will hit taps and shelves in 19 states, DC, France & Canada in time for Easter.

For More Information: duclaw.com

