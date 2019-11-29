DuClaw Brewing Company Adds Distribution in Tennessee

BALTIMORE, Md.– DuClaw Brewing Company, in partnership with Advintage Distributing, is proud to announce their entry into Tennessee, with product hitting shelves in all markets this month.

Best known for cleverly crafted beers including, ‘Sweet Baby Jesus’ chocolate peanut butter porter, and its “Sour Me’ series including ‘Sour Me Unicorn Farts,’ DuClaw’s beers are now available through distributors in 19 states across the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest U.S.

“We’ve wanted to get our brews into the hands of Tennesseans for awhile, so we’re very happy to announce our arrival,” said DuClaw Founder Dave Benfield. “It’s been a strong start, and we’re looking forward to building on that momentum.”

For more information including availability, visit www.duclaw.com.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. www.duclaw.com. Find DuClaw distributed in: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, & Washington D.C..

About Advintage Distributing

Advintage Distributing is an independently-owned beverage wholesaler operating in South Carolina, North Carolina, and as of March 2019, Tennessee. Our mission is to canvas these states with the best fine wine, craft beer, spirits, and cocktail components on the planet. We value hard work, strong relationships, and believe a spirit of partnership helps to make it all happen.