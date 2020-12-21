Duckfoot Brewery Co. to Release Frank Zappa Tribute IPA

SAN DIEGO — The ZAPPA TRUST and San Diego-based Duckfoot Brewery Co have teamed up to launch a new FRANK ZAPPA tribute beer, Why Does It Hurt When IPA? It’s set to debut on ZAPPA’s birthday, December 21.

It’s a wild, improvisational jam of an IPA, brewed withZAPPA hops, Simcoe and Cascade. The West Coast-style IPA has notes of passion fruit, spice and grapefruit(a favorite of FRANK ZAPPA’s) with a clean and dry finish. The can features never-before-published photos of Frank which pair nicely with the beer itself. In addition, the label explains more, “the Zappa hop, like the man, has a hugely eclectic style. Published flavor notes have ranged from passion fruit, mint, spicy, savory, fruity cereal, and uh…purple. (Try the beer, you’ll get it). Just like Frank, this hop is one of a kind and awesome.”

b“Our new friends (but they feel like old friends) at Duck Foot Brewing Co are making a delicious new brew using the Zappa hop,”AHMET ZAPPA says. “Stay home, be safe and enjoy Why Does It Hurt When IPA? responsibly. All the Zappa Trust proceeds from this batch will go to support the music community in need. Music is the Best!”

“We are so beyond thrilled to be making a beer for one of our favorite musicians of all time,”Matt Delvecchio, Head Quack/Founder, Duck Foot Brewing Co adds.

Look forAHMET and the Duck Foot Brewing Co team to do an online meeting in the new year to discuss everything about the beer and take questions from fans around the world.

Why Does It Hurt When IPA? comes at the end of a busy year for ZAPPA. Beyond the releases of The Mothers 1970 and Halloween 81 earlier in the year, last month saw the debut of the long-awaited and highly-acclaimed Alex Winter documentary, “Zappa.” The film tells the story about the prolific genius composer, free speech activist, cultural ambassador to Czechoslovakia and legendary musician,Frank Zappa. It was accompanied by the surprise digital release of the corresponding Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. A perfect complement to the film, the 68-track soundtrack is available to stream and download now via Zappa Records/UMe. “Zappa” is now available everywhere in the U.S. from Magnolia Pictures.