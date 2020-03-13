DSSOLVR Announces Beer Releases for Friday the 13th Events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — DSSOLVR kicks off a spooky series of recurring events built around horror genre tropes beginning on Friday March 13th from 5 p.m.-12 a.m. at its taproom and brewery in downtown Asheville. Dubbed “Friday the 13th, The First Sequel: Curse of the Kaiju,” this round of festivities will feature custom-made DSSOLVR beer bratwursts from The Chop Shop, live music performances from local acts Analog Moon and Mordaga, an immersive movie experience curated by DSSOLVR and the Asheville Film Society, and four very special DSSOLVR beer releases.

“We’re big fans of all things horror, and Friday the 13th has been a special day for us from the beginning, so the concept behind this event series came together early on,” explains DSSOLVR . “Since the two Imperial Baltic Porters we’re releasing are big, dark, high-ABV beasts and have Kaiju on the labels, we thought the giant monster theme would be a great way to get things started.”

A partnership with Asheville butcher The Chop Shop yielded a collaborative bratwurst recipe incorporating DSSOLVR’s recently released Kölschtoberfest, and will be available while supplies last for $13 with sides, starting at 5 p.m. Experimental electronic indie rockers Analog Moon take the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by a dark ambient electronic set from Mordaga beginning at 9:00 p.m. Throughout the evening a collection of film clips, imagery, and animation programmed for the occasion by the Asheville Film Society and DSSOLVR will be screened by multiple projectors across the walls and brewing equipment to set an appropriately monstrous tone.

The beers to be released run the gamut of alcohol content, but are united in their inky darkness. Dad Mode: Engage is a traditional English Dark Mild brewed with a blend of English base and specialty malts and hopped with English Fuggles and English East Kent Goldings, clocking in at 3.7 percent ABV. Also making its debut is Eat the Rich, a 5.5 percent ABV Bourbon Barrel-Fermented Stout conditioned on Cacao Nibs, Vanilla, Sea Salt, Hazelnut & Bourbon Barrel-Aged Coffee Beans from Hoof Hearted Brewery and Kitchen, available on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. The heavy hitters of the evening are A Little Problem on Carolina Lane and A Catastrophic Problem on Carolina Lane, two 11 percent ABV Imperial Baltic Porters brewed in collaboration with Greenville-based Eighth State Brewing Co. Little Problem was brewed with DSSOLVR’s preferred Lager yeast, a complex blend of caramel, specialty, and base malts, hopped with Sterling and Saaz with an addition of Muscovado sugar. Catastrophic Problem represents the ultimate form of Little Problem, thanks to the incorporation of massive quantities of Vanilla Beans and High Noon Roasters Coffee. Both Catastrophic Problem and Little Problem were cold-conditioned for more than a month, are spunded and naturally carbonated, and will be available on draft and in 500 milliliter bottles.

Tursi adds: “These Porters are two of the biggest beers we’ve ever put out, so we had to plan an equally gargantuan event to go along with their release, Kaiju pun fully intended.”

About DSSOLVR

DSSOLVR is a beverage company built on the ethos of breaking down barriers, blending art and craft together into a cohesive whole. Melding the myriad interests and influences of co-founders Vince Tursi and Mike Semenec, DSSOLVR transcends the stylistic limits traditionally imposed on fermented beverages to create products as unique as the branding they wear. Unifying science, story, and psychedelia, DSSOLVR strives to deliver a beverage experience unlike any other. Learn more at https://www.dssolvr.com.com and https://www.instagram.com/dssolvr/?hl=en

