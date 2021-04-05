Aurora, Colo. — Beer lovers can set their sails to the tropics with Dry Dock Brewing’s newly released Fruity Booty variety pack. This new 12-pack includes 12-ounce cans of Dry Dock’s fruit-enhanced flagships (Apricot Blonde and Sour Apricot) along with two fruited blonde ales (Pineapple Mango Blonde and Blackberry Blonde) that debuted with a bang last year.

“We saw huge demand for both our Pineapple Mango Blonde and Blackberry Blonde last summer,” said Michelle Reding, Co-Owner at Dry Dock Brewing. “Both beers sold out at grocery and liquor stores well before our projected timelines. So now the most beloved varieties of our fruited blonde series can be found all in one box.”

These refreshing 5.1% ABV creations are built from a blonde ale base that is fermented with shiploads of real fruit. Each of these fruit-forward creations showcase the flavors and aromas of their namesake fruits, along with blonde ale character and a clean finish. This fruit-stand-inspired variety pack is best enjoyed under the sun, at backyard barbecues, on a boat, or while watching the sunset on your front porch.

The Fruity Booty 12-packs are available now at both Dry Dock Brewing tasting rooms and Colorado grocery and liquor stores. Beer lovers can find their local Dry Dock retailer HERE.

“Spring is here, the pandemic is finally easing and we’re getting outside again,” Reding says. “A refreshing fruit beer is the perfect way to celebrate those developments and treasure the moment.”

For more information: https://drydockbrewing.com/blog/press-releases/dry-dock-brewing-releases-new-variety-pack-fruity-booty/