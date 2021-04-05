Dry Dock Brewing Releases New Variety Pack: Fruity Booty

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Aurora, Colo. — Beer lovers can set their sails to the tropics with Dry Dock Brewing’s newly released Fruity Booty variety pack. This new 12-pack includes 12-ounce cans of Dry Dock’s fruit-enhanced flagships (Apricot Blonde and Sour Apricot) along with two fruited blonde ales (Pineapple Mango Blonde and Blackberry Blonde) that debuted with a bang last year.

“We saw huge demand for both our Pineapple Mango Blonde and Blackberry Blonde last summer,” said Michelle Reding, Co-Owner at Dry Dock Brewing. “Both beers sold out at grocery and liquor stores well before our projected timelines. So now the most beloved varieties of our fruited blonde series can be found all in one box.”

These refreshing 5.1% ABV creations are built from a blonde ale base that is fermented with shiploads of real fruit. Each of these fruit-forward creations showcase the flavors and aromas of their namesake fruits, along with blonde ale character and a clean finish. This fruit-stand-inspired variety pack is best enjoyed under the sun, at backyard barbecues, on a boat, or while watching the sunset on your front porch.

The Fruity Booty 12-packs are available now at both Dry Dock Brewing tasting rooms and Colorado grocery and liquor stores. Beer lovers can find their local Dry Dock retailer HERE.

“Spring is here, the pandemic is finally easing and we’re getting outside again,” Reding says. “A refreshing fruit beer is the perfect way to celebrate those developments and treasure the moment.”

For more information: https://drydockbrewing.com/blog/press-releases/dry-dock-brewing-releases-new-variety-pack-fruity-booty/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
04/08 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.