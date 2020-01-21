Drizly Partners with Texas Retailer Spec’s to Bring 50 Additional Stores Onto Alcohol E-Commerce Platform

BOSTON — Drizly, the nation’s first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, today announced a partnership with Spec’s, one of Texas’ leading adult beverage retailers, that immediately adds over 50 stores to the Drizly platform and enables it to serve an additional three million+ adults of legal drinking age throughout the state.

The new relationship with Spec’s enables fast-growing Drizly, which more than doubled the number of stores on its marketplace in 2019, to offer over 7,000 of their products to Drizly customers and bring online ordering and delivery of beer, wine and liquor in under 60 minutes to El Paso and Corpus Christi for the first time this month, and to expand delivery and product selection throughout Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

“My grandparents founded Spec’s over 50 years ago on a promise to always do best for our shoppers, and Drizly makes it easy and convenient for shoppers today to enjoy all that Spec’s has to offer,” said Lisa Rydman, 3rd generation family at Spec’s. “As the leader in online alcohol e-commerce, Drizly was the natural fit to bring our vast inventory right to our customers’ fingertips and provide them with the convenience of delivery right to their homes and offices.”

“Spec’s is synonymous with the best in alcohol retail in Texas and we are honored to partner with them to bring the convenience of alcohol delivery in under 60 minutes to even more consumers throughout the state,” said Blaine Grinna, Director of Retailer Development at Drizly. “This partnership further proves that the time for retailers to get into alcohol e-commerce is now. We’re thrilled to be working with Spec’s to expand their customer base and take our already strong presence in the state to the next level.”

Consumers of legal drinking age can visit Drizly.com or download the Drizly app (App Store and Google Play), to get beer, wine and spirits delivered in under 60 minutes starting today in Austin, Corpus Christie, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio and starting next week in El Paso.

Retailers interested in learning more about growing their business with on-demand alcohol delivery on Drizly’s e-commerce platform can find more information at joindrizly.com.

About Drizly

Drizly is the nation’s largest online alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery and shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites through the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 100 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised over $67 million to date.

About Spec’s

Since 1962, Texas family-owned Spec’s Family Partners has been providing exceptional service and an ever-increasing selection of tantalizing treats for hungry and thirsty Texans. With over 170 locations in more than 80 counties, this once-small enterprise now boasts tens of thousands of products in its larger locations, including over 15,000 wines, mixers, hundreds of spirits and beers, premium cigars, snacks, gourmet foods and accessories.