Drink New York Craft Creates New Sales Channel for Microbreweries

CAZENOVIA, New York – Microbreweries across New York struggling to expand their reach and distribution finally have a solution: Drink New York Craft, the e-commerce marketplace shipping their beers to every residence in the state. By providing microbreweries access to this off-premise sales channel, DNYC is making it possible for them to have a presence in all of New York.

Having obtained a license that allows it to buy as a wholesaler and sell as a retailer, DNYC’s microbreweries partners are allowed to enter a market that was once impenetrable because of traditional distribution methods.

Despite brewing some of the rarest craft beer in the world, microbreweries were excluded from traditional distribution methods because of volume. Not being able to share their creations was not only a competitive disadvantage for microbreweries, but also unfair to New Yorkers who want to enjoy a beer that was previously difficult to get.

This made the market “ripe for disruption.”

“Large corporations, distributors, and breweries do not like what we are doing. I’ve gotten a lot of backlash about it, which really enforces the idea that we are doing something insightful. We are doing something that is disrupting. It actually motivates me to pursue this idea even greater,” said Founder Chad Meigs.

DNYC creating this direct-to-consumer model for its partners is the first step towards showing the world where some of the best craft beer is brewed, something New Yorkers are already getting a taste of from the comfort of home.

