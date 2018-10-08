Down the Road Collaborates with DJ Knife on Strange Brew 6 IPA

EVERETT, Mass. — A one-of-a-kind partnership is currently brewing in Massachusetts between a DJ and a beer co.

This week Boston’s DJ Knife and Everett’s Down The Road Beer Co. are releasing Strange Brew 6, a locally sourced IPA, which will come with a hard copy of a DJ Mix both on CD and cassette (yes actual cassette).

Knife hopes that the unique packaging along with a hashtag will simultaneously spread the mix both physically and online, putting the actual “mixtape” back on the map and creating a unique drinking and listening experience.

Musically the mix continues the tradition of trying to combine as many musical genres in just under an hour’s time, from punk rock, to house, to trap and more, in a cohesive manner.

The mix goes live THIS Wednesday online and the release party for the hardcopy and beer cans is THIS Saturday October 13 from 6 pm – 11 pm at Down The Road Beer Co. located at 199 Ashland Street Everett. Ad admission ticket will allow access for guests of the Brewery event to also go to a special afterparty at Good Life, located at 28 Kingston Street in Downtown Boston where Knife resides as the full time manager of nightlife for the venue.