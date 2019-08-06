Double Barley Brewing to Open the North Carolina Craft House

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Double Barley Brewing has partnered with TEC Food Hall, LLC to open the North Carolina Craft House at the Old North State Food Hall. The North Carolina Craft House will be a 3,100 square foot, full service bar featuring North Carolina craft beer, cider, wine and spirits. The NC Craft House and Old North State Food Hall will be exciting new additions to the re-development of the JR’s building off Exit 97 of I-95. The Triangle East Center (TEC) is being developed by AdVenture Development in Selma, NC.

“This has long been a dream of ours. We are thrilled to be able to feature and promote the amazing craft beer, cider, wine and spirits produced throughout our great state” says Cheryl Lane, co-owner of Double Barley Brewing. Featuring North Carolina’s best breweries, cideries, wineries and distilleries, the NC Craft House will offer both on and off premise sales along with branded merchandise seven days a week.

Designed in close concert with Old North State Food Hall, the NC Craft House will be a warm, inviting and inclusive space for all – locals and travelers from around the state and country alike. “As North Carolina natives and brewery owners, we are excited that we will now have a venue to promote NC brands in a location with national exposure” says Larry Lane, co-owner of Double Barley Brewing.

Scheduled to open in 2020, exterior renovations of the building are already underway, managed by Stephenson General Contractors. Design of the food hall is being completed by Ed Eimer Design Studios out of Philadelphia, PA and local architect Ron Webb Architecture located in Greenville, NC.

About Double Barley Brewing

Double Barley Brewing, located at 3174 US Highway 70W in Smithfield, NC, opened in 2013 after Cheryl bought Larry a homebrew kit for his 40th birthday. Larry subsequently lost his mind brewing and came to the conclusion that brewing was the perfect marriage of engineering, creativity and flavors! After years of brewing in the garage, the Lanes decided to make the great leap and open a 20 barrel brewery with taproom, kitchen and beer garden!

Larry and Cheryl, both NC State Mechanical Engineering graduates, share a love of great craft beer, their community and a desire to bring them together. Known throughout the state, Thrilla’ in Vanilla Porter is their flagship brew and has even been featured on two episodes of The Simpsons! Other tasty offerings include their fall seasonal brew the Gourd Rocker Imperial Pumpkin Porter, Wilma’s Wandering EyePA, their session IPA, Sparkky’s Coffee Chocolate Milk Stout, Touché IPA, SteakCake Stout, Field of Dreams Wheat Ale and Abby’s Amber Ale. Double Barley products are distributed state-wide by Johnson Brothers Mutual Distributing.