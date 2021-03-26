Dorchester Brewing and Wormtown Brewery to Release 24 Red IPA in Honor of Travis Roy

BOSTON — On October 29, 2020, the local sport community and worldwide hockey family lost a great athlete. Travis Roy, whose hockey career at Boston University was cut tragically short due to a devastating injury, passed away. To honor his memory, Dorchester Brewing Co. teamed up with Wormtown Brewery to create a beer in his honor and help to raise funds for the Travis Roy Foundation, which is dedicated to helping spinal cord injury survivors.

Because we knew Travis was a fan of IPAs, we brewed a Red IPA to honor the school colors at BU and used spruce tips and Blue Ox malt from Maine, as a nod to Travis’ home state. The beer, aptly named “24”, Travis’ retired hockey jersey number, will be released in early April to coincide with the start of the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four Hockey Tournament and $1 from every glass sold will be donated to the Travis Roy Foundation.

Dorchester Brewing will feature this beer in their Mass Ave taproom, and Wormtown will have it on draft in both their Worcester and Foxboro locations. Stay tuned for the release date when you can come raise a glass in Travis’ honor.