MILTON, Del.— Spring has officially sprung, andDogfish Head Craft Brewery is celebrating the season with three new beer options, Utopias Barrel-Aged 120 Minute IPA, Mandarin & Mango Crush and the Off-Centered Variety Pack. Each of these off-centered packages is now making its way from coast-to-coast. Folks can track them down using Dogfish HeadFish Finder.

“Warm weather and beer go hand-in-hand. There’s no better feeling than being outside and enjoying a tasty brew as you revel in Mother Nature’s goodness,” said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione.

“Typically, we tend to associate light and fruity beers – like our Mandarin & Mango Crush – with the spring and summer seasons, but there’s always a place for a big, bold sipper – like Utopias Barrel-Aged 120 Minute IPA, even during the warmer times of year. With these new product launches and the debut of our Off-Centered Variety Pack, we’re giving folks a whole gamut of drinking options, each of which is uniquely suited to kick off the spring sipping season!”

MANDARIN & MANGO CRUSH (6.0% ABV):

The second beer out of this year’s Off-Centered Art Series, Dogfish Head’s annual collection of four beers featuring artwork by a collaborating artist,Mandarin & Mango Crush is a citrusy fruit beer brewed with boatloads of mandarin oranges and mangos. The beer equivalent of the Mid-Atlantic region’s iconic “Crush Cocktail,” a delicious elixir featuring fresh, hand-crushed fruit juice, Mandarin & Mango Crush features artwork by Natalya Balnova, a New York-based illustrator, designer and printmaker, and this year’s Off-Centered Art Series artist. Lightly sweet with a refreshing citrusy tartness and a crisp, dry finish, Mandarin & Mango Crush was first released in 2022, but this year, it will make its debut in 6pk/12oz cans.

UTOPIAS BARREL-AGED 120 MINUTE IPA (15-20% ABV):

Dogfish Head’s iconic 120 Minute IPA is an imperial IPA continuously hopped with a copious amount of high-alpha American hops throughout the boil and then dry-hopped with even more hops for an unfiltered and abundantly hoppy brew. A new iteration of 120 Minute IPA, Utopias Barrel-Aged 120 Minute IPA takes the brewery’s fan-favorite beer and ages it for a year in freshly emptied Utopias barrels from Samuel Adams. The resulting deep copper-colored beer is bursting with sweet, almost candy-like aromas of citrus and pine, complemented by hoppy, resiny flavors and a lingering bitterness.

THE OFF-CENTERED VARIETY PACK:

Featuring a delicious mix of four off-centered beer styles, Dogfish HeadOff-Centered Variety Pack (12pk/12oz cans) including three cans of each of the following beers.

60 Minute IPA (6.0% ABV): A surprisingly sessionable, continually hopped IPA delivering pungent, citrusy, grassy hop flavors without being crushingly bitter.

SeaQuench Ale (4.9% ABV): A session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, a salty Gose and a tart Berliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, sour lime juice and sea salt.

Blue Hen Pilsner (4.8% ABV): A crisp and refreshing pilsner brewed with only four ingredients – water, hops, yeast and Delaware-grown and malted barley.

Citrus Squall (8.0% ABV): The perfect storm of a double golden ale and a paloma cocktail brewed with grapefruit juice, blue agave nectar, lime peels and a touch of sea salt.

About Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head has focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as one of the smallest American craft breweries more than 27 years ago. A Delaware-based brand and supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish consists of Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub, Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed hotel and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co.

https://www.dogfish.com/