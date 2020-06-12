Dogfish Inn Reopens, Welcomes Guests Back for Summer Season

LEWES, Del. – A basecamp for beer lovers and adventure seekers alike, theDogfish Inn in Lewes, Delaware, is NOW open for reservations and excited to welcome folks back to its canal-side campus. TheDogfish Inn’s number one priority is and always will be the health and safety of its guests and co-workers. To ensure everyone’s comfort and wellbeing during this uncertain time, theDogfish Inn has implemented a reopening plan that focuses on social distancing, enhanced sanitation practices and personal protective wear. These focus points have inspired a slew of new practices and protocols that will allow visitors to safely enjoy coastal Delaware’s summer season in true, off-centered Dogfish Head fashion.

“The Dogfish Inn is integral to the culture we’ve built here in Delaware. Staying at the Inn provides guests with a totally immersive, casual, harbor-frontDogfish experience,” said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. “With businesses across the nation reopening and folks eager to return to traveling, we wanted to be sure we are still offering that same, authentically offbeat experience, but doing so in the safest and most socially responsible way possible. The Dogfish Inn’s thoughtfully crafted reopening plan positions us to do everything in our power to ensure the happiness and welfare of our guests, which includes providing them with opportunities to dine at our Rehoboth restaurants and explore the beautiful coastline we’re lucky enough to call home.”

With all its rooms opening directly to the outdoors and two stairwells – one on either side of the building – to access the second-floor rooms, theDogfish Inn naturally lends itself to social distancing. Not to mention, the surrounding area is chock full of exciting outdoor adventures that make it easy for guests to get out and have some fun while keep their distance from others. To further encourage social distancing onsite, the Dogfish Inn has limited access to its Cottage lobby, restricted the capacity of its outdoor communal area and rearranged all outdoor seating to allow for at least 6 feet between parties. Per the state of Delaware’s reopening regulations, all co-workers are required to wear masks and gloves, and all guests are asked to wear masks when in shared spaces.

In preparation for reopening, theDogfish Inn enhanced its cleaning practices to mirror the proactive sanitation guidelines set by theAmerican Hotel and Lodging Association and the Center for Disease Control. Reservations are being made to allow for 24 hours between guest stays, giving co-workers ample time to properly clean and disinfect each room. To limit contact, co-workers will not clean occupied rooms and will only be permitted to enter an occupied room if an issue arises. Where possible, all commonly touched items have been removed from rooms – snacks, beach chairs, reusable bags, etc. – and will now be available in the Cottage lobby.

“Reopening our doors with these new policies and restrictions is necessary, but rest assured, we are committed to doing anything and everything we can to make your stay as awesome as ever,” said Calagione. “Here at the Dogfish Inn, our motto is ‘Welcome to Lewes. Mother Nature, Let’s Do This.,’ so there’s no better way to embrace the current moment and return to a sense of normalcy than by exploring the great outdoors with a nice-cold beer in hand. Some of my favorite ‘pairings’ are sippin’ on a SeaQuench Ale while paddling the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal and drinking aSlightly Mighty during a round of disc golf. But with all there is to do in coastal Delaware, there’s a perfectly unique combination for just about everyone!”

For more information about theDogfish Inn and its new practices and protocols, or to make a reservation, please visitwww.dogfish.com/inn.

About Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery,Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, andDogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visitwww.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.