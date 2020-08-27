Dogfish INN Launches Outdoor Activity Package and Gear Shed

LEWES, Del. – The Dogfish INN, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery’s canal-side hotel in Lewes, Delaware, brings its, “Welcome to Lewes. Mother Nature, Let’s Do This,” motto to life with two NEW offerings, the Off-Centered Gear Shed and Outdoor Activity Package. Now available to guests, they provide everything beer and nature lovers need to get out and enjoy coastal Delaware’s innate beauty – from outdoor gear and active lifestyle accessories to beachside games and exploration guides.

“Whether it’s biking, hiking or stand-up paddle boarding, I spend time every day soaking in the splendor just beyond the doors of my home in Lewes,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head founder and brewer. “With our new Outdoor Activity Package and Off-Centered Gear Shed you have that same opportunity; a chance to fully experience coastal Delaware’s goodness in true Dogfish Head fashion. All you have to do is book a room and show up – we’ll take care of the rest!”

Thanks to a bunch of awesome partners, the Dogfish INN’s Off-Centered Gear Shed is chock full of gear and games for guests to borrow and use during their stay. This constantly growing collection includes beach chairs fromLawn Chair USA, Priority beach cruiser bicycles and helmets, Nathan Sports running headlamps and reflective vests, Eagles Nest Outfitters hammocks and sand-free beach blankets, Trigger Point muscle recovery and stretching tools, Nikon binoculars, LEKI hiking poles, disc golf sets, Spikeball, Cornhole bags and boards, Apolis tote bags and Woolrich blankets.

To complement the Off-Centered Gear Shed, the Dogfish INN created an INN-Room Resource Guide with information to help guests plan their outdoor excursions. In addition to an overview of the items available through the Off-Centered Gear Shed, the INN-Room Resource Guide includes suggestions for local running and biking routes, tips for better birding, a list of nearby gear shops and fitness centers, stretches and recovery exercises, and much, much more.

Folks hoping to take their visits to the next level should check out the Dogfish INN’s Outdoor Activity Package. A $49 a la carte offering, the Outdoor Activity Package is available to add on to the cost of a room while booking. Upon their arrival to theINN, guests that book the Outdoor Activity Package will be greeted with an active lifestyle merchandise bundle featuring a slew of Dogfish Head-themed goodies, including a hat, fandana, lip balm, logo decal, two pint glasses, two koozies and a galvanized bucket to carry all their off-centered swag.

“Short trips or extended stays, outdoor enthusiasts or avid beach-goers – regardless of your time and interests, there is an exciting adventure waiting for you here at theDogfish INN,” said Andrew Greeley, Dogfish INN INNkeeper. “Give us a jingle, book a room and come find out for yourself!”

To learn more about the Dogfish INN or to make a reservation, please visit www.dogfish.com/inn.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery,Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, andDogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visitwww.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.