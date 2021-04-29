Dogfish Head’s Beer & Benevolence Program Gives Back With New Initiatives

Milton, Del. – Since its inception, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery’s philanthropic Beer & Benevolence (B&B) program has focused on giving back to the coastal Delaware community through creative collaborations with nonprofit organizations. With its B&B program, Dogfish Head endeavors to foster community, nourish artistic advancement and cultivate environmental stewardship, and partners with local nonprofits that share those same ideals. In 2020, the B&B program supported 70+ nonprofits with monetary and product donations, contributing $350K+ to the coastal Delaware community it calls home. This year, Dogfish Head’s B&B program takes its work to the next level with a series of beverage-centric initiatives, including a lineup of limited-edition beer releases benefitting local nonprofits, the introduction of a special “Benevolence Tap” and the implementation of its “Cocktail for a Cause” program.

“Each year, we work to support our community in every way we can – through events benefitting local charities, like our Dogfish Dash that benefits The Nature Conservancy’s Delaware chapter; our ‘tour team tips,’ through which our tour and Tasting Room team graciously donates all its tips to local nonprofits; Benevolence Day, a day when we close our coastal Delaware properties and all co-workers engage in local volunteer opportunities; and community pledges, like our $50K pledge to theLewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association’s Grove Park Dock project,” said Mariah Calagione, Dogfish Head Co-Founder & Communitarian. “Obviously, 2020 was an unprecedented year, but I’m beyond proud of what our B&B program was able to accomplish, despite a global pandemic, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

This year, Dogfish Head’s B&B program will continue to support the Delaware community with events, donations and volunteerism. In addition, the brewery will implement a handful of more beer and cocktail-centric initiatives that allow co-workers to further support local nonprofits in new and exciting ways. First, Dogfish Head will release a series of four limited-edition, benevolence beers from its Rehoboth brewpub,Brewings & Eats. Each launching in 4pk/16oz cans, these beers will be conceptualized and brewed in partnership with a local nonprofit, with a portion of the beer’s proceeds benefitting the collaborating organization. Dogfish Head kicked off this project in March with Binoculager, an amber lager brewed with toasted sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and flax seeds. The perfect beer for birding enthusiasts, it was created in collaboration with theAmerican Birding Association (ABA) and Delmarva Birding Weekends, and its proceeds benefitted theABA.

Brewings & Eats’ other benevolence beer releases include the following off-centered ales:

Pontoon Lagoon – Making its debut on Saturday, May 15,Pontoon Lagoon is a gose-style ale with prickly pear, hand-harvested pickleweed and localHenlopen Sea Salt. Proceeds to benefit theDelaware Center for the Inland Bays.

– Making its debut on Saturday, May 15,Pontoon Lagoon is a gose-style ale with prickly pear, hand-harvested pickleweed and localHenlopen Sea Salt. Proceeds to benefit theDelaware Center for the Inland Bays. In Tandem – Being created in collaboration withRevelation Craft Brewing Company, In Tandem launches in mid-September and will benefit the Sussex County Land Trust. More details to come.

– Being created in collaboration withRevelation Craft Brewing Company, In Tandem launches in mid-September and will benefit the Sussex County Land Trust. More details to come. Lastly,Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will partner with Delaware Wild Lands on a limited-edition beer slated for release later this fall. Stay tuned for more.

At Dogfish Head’s Tasting Room & Kitchen in Milton, the brewery will introduce a designated “Benevolence Tap.” The brewery’s “Benevolence Tap” will feature a different small-batch beer each month, with $1 from each pint sold benefitting nonprofit organizations. In May, the “Benevolence Tap” project goes live withMore CowbeLLS, a hazy Double IPA benefitting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Delaware chapter. In June, the “Benevolence Tap” will transition to a lemon and blueberry sour brewed in celebration of Pride Month. Proceeds to benefitDelaware Pride.

Also in celebration of Pride Month,Dogfish Head’s Chesapeake & Maine, the brewery’s seafood and cocktail spot in Rehoboth, will launch a partnership with CAMP Rehoboth. The partnership will center around the restaurant’s new “Cocktails for a Cause” program. In addition to hosting weekly Happy Hours throughout the month of June with 10% of proceeds benefittingCAMP Rehoboth, Chesapeake & Maine will feature a keg-conditioned “CAMP Cocktail” on its menu. For every “CAMP Cocktail” sold, $1 will be donated back to CAMP Rehoboth.

